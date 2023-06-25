Tragico incidente sulla trasversale delle Serre, morte due persone

25 Giu 2023 Cronaca 145 Views

La strada statale 713 “Trasversale delle Serre” è provvisoriamente chiusa al traffico a causa di un incidente avvenuto questa mattina al km 20,400.

Per cause in corso di accertamento, due persone, scese da un veicolo in panne, sono state investite da un’autovettura in transito e hanno perso la vita.

Il personale di Anas è sul posto per la gestione della viabilità e per il ripristino della normale circolazione nel più breve tempo possibile.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved