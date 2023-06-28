Il Consiglio dei Ministri scioglie il Comune di Rende

cosenza, Cronaca

Il Consiglio dei Ministri, su proposta del Ministro dell’interno Matteo Piantedosi, ha deliberato lo scioglimento del Consiglio comunale di Rende (Cosenza), e l’affidamento della gestione del Comune a una Commissione straordinaria per la durata di diciotto mesi.

