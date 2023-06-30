Cade da un ponteggio, morto un operaio edile. E’ accaduto a Rosarno, la vittima è un trentottenne

ROSARNO – Stava lavorando su un ponteggio quando, per cause in corso di accertamento, è precipitato a terra ed morto sul colpo.

E’ accaduto in un cantiere edile a Rosarno,in provincia di Reggio Calabria.

La vittima è un cittadino romeno di trentotto anni da diverso tempo residente nella cittadina della Piana di Gioia Tauro che lavorava alle dipendenze di un’impresa edile impegnata in alcuni lavori di ristrutturazione di un edificio in via Nazionale. (ANSA).

