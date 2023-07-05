Incendio alla Servizi Ecologici a Tarsia (Video)

05 Lug 2023 cosenza, Cronaca

Squadre dei vigili del fuoco del comando di Cosenza della sede centrale e distaccamenti di Castrovillari e Rende sono impegnate dalle ore 5.15 circa presso la Servizi Ecologici di Contrada Canicella nel comune di Tarsia (CS).


Al momento oltre venti unità con 5 mezzi e 2 autobotti per rifornimento idrico sono all’opera per circoscrivere e domare il rogo.

