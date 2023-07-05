Scontro frontale a Reggio Calabria, morti due uomini di 76 e 86 anni

05 Lug 2023 Cronaca, reggio calabria 241 Views

REGGIO CALABRIA – Due persone, entrambe anziane di 76 anni e di 86, sono morte in un incidente stradale accaduto oggi pomeriggio a Reggio Calabria, nella frazione “Cataforio”.

Le vittime viaggiavano a bordo di un’auto, condotta dal 76enne, che, per cause in corso d’accertamento, si è scontrata con un’altra vettura sulla quale si trovavano due persone rimaste entrambe ferite e portate nel Grande ospedale metropolitano.

I rilievi sul luogo dell’incidente sono stati effettuati dai vigili urbani. (ANSA).

Tags

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved