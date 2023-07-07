A Cosenza ferito gravemente dipendente Amaco a causa di un’esplosione in un autobus

07 Lug 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 158 Views

COSENZA – Una persona, dipendente dell’Amaco, azienda dei trasporti urbani di Cosenza, è rimasta ferita a seguito di un’esplosione avvenuta mentre alcuni operai stavano procedendo allo smantellamento di alcuni mezzi alimentati a metano.

Le condizioni del ferito, che ha riportato ustioni su tutto il corpo ed è stato portato nell’ospedale dell’Annunziata, sono gravi. Il fatto è avvenuto all’interno del deposito dell’azienda di trasporto pubblico cittadino. (ANSA).

