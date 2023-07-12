Lamezia, muore la donna investita da un’auto su via delle Terme

Grave incidente questo pomeriggio in via delle Terme, una donna di 58 anni è stata investita da un’auto.

La donna è stata trasportata d’urgenza con l’Elisoccorso all’ospedale di Catanzaro e da quanto si apprende le sue condizioni sono gravi.

Sul posto si sono recate le forze dell’ordine per capire la dinamica dell’incidente.

AGGIORNAMENTO

È morta la donna di 58 anni in seguito alle ferite riportate in un incidente stradale avvenuto a Lamezia Terme.

