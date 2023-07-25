Uomo di 98 anni muore per un incendio nel reggino

25 Lug 2023 Cronaca, reggio calabria 69 Views

Un uomo di 98 anni è morto a Cardeto a causa degli incendi che stanno interessando la zona collinare a ridosso di Reggio Calabria.

Oltre a Cardeto, i roghi sono a Mosorrofa e a Gallina.

L’anziano è rimasto vittima delle fiamme mentre la figlia e il genero sono rimasti lievemente feriti ma si sono stati salvati.
Secondo quanto si è appreso, l’anziano, costretto a letto, sarebbe morto per le fiamme che hanno raggiunto l’abitazione in campagna in cui viveva. (ANSA)

