Incendio nel reggino, fiamme vicino al Santuario della Madonna dello Scoglio

18 Ago 2023 Cronaca, reggio calabria 0 Views

Continua il lavoro delle squadre per l’incendio che da giorni sta interessando il comune di Caulonia (RC), in particolare la località di Vincilago. Sul posto due squadre a terra ed il direttore delle operazioni di spegnimento (DOS) dei vigili del fuoco del Comando di Reggio Calabria, col supporto aereo di due canadair, un elicottero Vf drago114 e un velivolo per l’antincendio regionale.

Al momento le squadre a terra stanno operando a salvaguardia del Santuario Madonna dello Scoglio.

