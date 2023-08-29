6f8c4481534bf3e8e71a7576b16a0dc4

Donna di 28 anni in bicicletta investita e uccisa nel centro di Milano

29 Ago 2023 Cronaca, Italia/Mondo 1 Views

Una donna di 28 anni è stata investita e uccisa da un autocarro mentre si trovava in bicicletta in viale Caldara nei pressi di piazza Medaglie d’Oro, in una zona del centro di Milano.

Sul posto stanno indagando gli agenti della Polizia locale. (Ansa)

