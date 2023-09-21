ambulanza 2

Incidente stradale sulla statale 106 vicino Pietragrande, tre auto coinvolte e 5 feriti

A causa di un incidente, la strada statale 106 “Jonica” è temporaneamente chiusa al traffico in direzione sud, in prossimità del km 173,700, tra le località Pietragrande e Calalunga, in provincia di Catanzaro.

Per cause in corso di accertamento, il sinistro ha coinvolto tre veicoli causando il ferimento di cinque persone.

Sul posto sono presenti le squadre Anas,  le Forze dell’Ordine e l’Elisoccorso del 118 per la gestione della viabilità e per consentire la riapertura del tratto nel più breve tempo possibile.

