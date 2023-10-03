Screenshot_20231003_073032_Chrome

Terremoto avvertito a Lamezia Terme e a Catanzaro, epicentro ad Amato

03 Ott 2023 Cronaca 72 Views

Una scossa di terremoto è stata avvertita dalla popolazione di LameziaTerme, di Catanzaro e dei comuni limitrofi alle 06:30.

L’INGV ( Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia) riporta un sisma magnitudo ML 3.2, avvenuto a 5 km Sud/Ovest da Amato (CZ) ad una profondità di 24 km. Non si segnalano danni a persone o cose.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved