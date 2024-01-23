Si ribalta il trattore, morto un agricoltore di 66 anni nel cosentino

Un agricoltore di 66 anni è morto a causa del ribaltamento del trattore alla guida del quale stava effettuando alcuni lavori.

Sul posto si sono recati i carabinieri del Reparto territoriale di Corigliano-Rossano.
Secondo una prima ricostruzione, il trattore, dopo essere finito in un fosso, si é ribaltato, schiacciando l’agricoltore, che é deceduto sul colpo.

Sul luogo dell’incidente anche il personale del 118 ed i vigili del fuoco. (ANSA)

