A Soveria M. il 25 agosto l’evento “Pezzi&Pezze” con letture improvvisate del libro di Ippolita Luzzo “Il primo pezzo non si scorda mai”

23 Ago 2023 Eventi e Cultura 10 Views

Venerdì 25 agosto a Soveria Mannelli alle ore 18 si terrà l’evento “Pezzi&Pezze”, letture improvvisate dal libro “Il primo pezzo non si scorda mai. 10 anni di Regno della Litiweb” di Ippolita Luzzo, edito da Città del Sole Edizioni.

L’evento è organizzato in collaborazione con Amaro Letterario.

Alla fine ci sarà una degustazione dei liquori di Liquirificio Gentile.

