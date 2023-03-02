Occhiuto ringrazia Mattarella: “Vicinanza Stato importante”

02 Mar 2023

“In momenti drammatici come quelli che stiamo vivendo in questi giorni è importante sentire, anche in Calabria, la vicinanza dello Stato.
Le comunità di Cutro, di Crotone, e tutta la Regione ringraziano il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

