25 aprile, Occhiuto: “Celebriamo liberazione da nazifascismo, festa che appartiene a tutti”

25 Apr 2023 in evidenza, Politica 56 Views

“Come ogni anno il #25aprile celebriamo la liberazione del nostro Paese dal nazifascismo.

Una festa di libertà, una festa di democrazia, una festa che appartiene a tutti, e che non deve avere alcun colore politico”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

Tags

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved