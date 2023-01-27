Migranti, Furgiuele (Lega): “Comuni interessati avranno sostegno”

27 Gen 2023 Politica 41 Views

“Da tempo le citta’ calabresi che accolgono gli sbarchi lamentano criticita’ e bisogno di aiuto.

Istanze subito accolte dalla Lega. Cosi’, grazie a un emendamento al decreto sulla gestione dei flussi migratori, verranno erogati una serie di contributi in favore dei comuni costieri interessati alla gestione dei flussi migratori”.

Lo dichiara il deputato calabrese Domenico Furgiuele, vicecapogruppo della Lega alla Camera. “Un piccolo grande aiuto – conclude – che la nostra amata Calabria attendeva”.

