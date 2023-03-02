7 e 8 marzo ministro Piantedosi riferisce alle Camere su tragedia Cutro

ROMA – Il ministro dell’Interno Matteo Piantedosi, secondo quanto si apprende da fonti parlamentari, dovrebbe riferire il 7 marzo alla Camera ed il giorno successivo al Senato sul naufragio della nave dei migranti a Cutro in Calabria. (ANSA).

