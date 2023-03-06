È ufficiale: il Consiglio dei ministri a Cutro convocato per giovedì pomeriggio

È stata fissata per giovedì 9 marzo, nel pomeriggio, la riunione del Consiglio dei ministri a Cutro annunciata ieri dalla premier Giorgia Meloni dopo il naufragio il 26 febbraio del barcone carico di migranti che ha provocato la morte accertata di 70 persone ed un numero ancora imprecisato di dispersi.

Orario, sede ed ordine del giorno della riunione saranno comunicati successivamente.

A riferirlo è una nota di Palazzo Chigi. (ANSA).

