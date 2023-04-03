Domani Mara Carfagna (Azione) a Gizzeria Lido

03 Apr 2023

Domani, martedì 4 aprile, Mara Carfagna sarà in Calabria. Appuntamento alle ore 11 all’Hotel Marechiaro di Gizzeria Lido, dove la presidente di Azione terrà una conferenza stampa. Presenti anche il senatore Marco Lombardo, i consiglieri regionali Giuseppe Graziano e Francesco De Nisi e la dirigenza calabrese del partito.

