FI: Occhiuto, auguri di pronta guarigione a Berlusconi, forza presidente

05 Apr 2023 Politica 65 Views

“Auguri di pronta guarigione a Silvio Berlusconi e sincera vicinanza alla sua famiglia.

Forza presidente, ti aspettiamo presto nuovamente a lavoro e pienamente operativo.
Abbiamo ancora tante cose da fare, insieme, per il Paese e per la Calabria”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

