Lamezia, sopralluogo di Furgiuele (Lega) al Santuario di San Francesco di Paola: “Tuteliamo le nostre radici”

14 Apr 2023 Politica 123 Views

“Stamattina sopralluogo insieme alla soprintendenza dei beni culturali e l’Assessore di Lamezia Terme Francesco Stella presso il santuario di San Francesco di Paola a Sambiase dove da anni si attendono lavori al fine di preservare un bene storico, artistico, culturale e di fede che serve il nostro territorio.
Tuteliamo e rilanciamo le nostre radici con i beni storici, architettonici e di culto”.

Lo scrive sui social il deputato lametino della Lega Domenico Furgiuele.

