Consiglio dei Ministri, altri sei mesi di sostegno alla Sanità calabrese

05 Mag 2023 in evidenza, Politica 47 Views

ROMA – “Si estende di ulteriori 6 mesi, fino all’11 novembre del 2023, il periodo massimo per l’applicabilità delle misure a sostegno del Servizio sanitario della regione Calabria.

I Commissari straordinari degli enti del Servizio sanitario regionale decadono, se non confermati, entro 60 giorni dalla data di entrata in vigore del decreto-legge”.

Lo prevede il Decreto legge approvato dal Consiglio dei ministri, come spiega il comunicato di Palazzo Chigi. (ANSA).

Tags

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved