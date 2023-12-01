Image1

Occhiuto: un onore incontrare Mattarella al Quirinale, grazie presidente

01 Dic 2023

“Questa mattina, presso il Palazzo del Quirinale, ho avuto l’onore di incontrare il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella.

Image0Con il Capo dello Stato ho avuto un cordiale e positivo colloquio in merito alle grandi opportunità che la Calabria, porta dell’Europa sul Mediterraneo, avrà nei prossimi anni.
Ringrazio il presidente per la disponibilità e per il sincero interesse mostrato nei confronti della nostra Regione”.

Lo afferma in una nota il presidente della Regione Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto.

