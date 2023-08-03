Vigor Lamezia, arrivano Nebbioso e Amendola

Alla corte di Mister Saladino arrivano, nel reparto arretrato, due nuovi under. Ad indossare i colori biancoverdi, per la stagione 2023/2024, il 2005 Raffaele Nebbioso e il classe 2003 Marco Amendola.


Nebbioso, cresciuto nel settore giovanile del Catanzaro, ha già esperienza in Eccellenza con il Sersale.
Per Marco Amendola, che ha ben figurato lo scorso in Serie D, con l’Ostia Mare si tratta di un ritorno alla Vigor Lamezia.

