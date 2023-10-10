fc lamezia terme

FC Lamezia Terme, Leonardo Vanzetto sollevato dall’incarico di allenatore

10 Ott 2023 Sport 14 Views

FC Lamezia Terme comunica che il sig. Leonardo Vanzetto è stato sollevato dall’incarico di allenatore della prima squadra. La società lo ringrazia augurandogli le migliori fortune umane e professionali.

