Nicola Gratteri diventa docente alla scuola di Alta formazione di Caserta

11 Gen 2023 Attualità 34 Views

Via libera dal Csm ad incarichi di docenza per i procuratori di Perugia Raffaele Cantone e di Catanzaro Nicola Gratteri. Il plenum ha autorizzato Cantone a tenere per conto dell’Università di Perugia lezioni sull’abuso d’ufficio tra prevenzione e repressione. Gratteri invece tratterà della prevenzione e del contrasto al crimine organizzato. Le lezioni nell’ambito dei seminari li terrà per incarico del ministero dell’Interno alla scuola di Alta formazione di Caserta.

