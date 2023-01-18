Lamezia, associazione “Quartiere Capizzaglie” denuncia stato di abbandono del cortile della scuola primaria Manzi e dell’infanzia Ferraro

“Su richiesta di alcuni genitori, nei giorni scorsi abbiamo fatto un sopralluogo in via S. Foderaro, nel quartiere di Capizzaglie, dove abbiamo potuto prendere visione della situazione di abbandono, degrado e poco sicurezza del cortile della scuola primaria “Alberto Manzi” e dell’infanzia “Antonio Ferraro” che da diversi mesi è stato transennato e non è più disponibile per le attività motorie e ludiche dei bambini.

Non è possibile che da settembre è stata consegnata la scuola dopo due anni di ristrutturazione e il cortile è stato lasciato nel dimenticatoio da parte degli Uffici tecnici del comune di Lamezia Terme. Ci auguriamo che il cortile della scuola venga al più presto messo in sicurezza per renderlo accessibile per i bambini. Inoltre i marciapiedi esterni sono pieni di erbacce e rifiuti di ogni genere perchè nessuno da diversi mesi è intervenuto a pulire”.

E’ quanto si legge nella nota dell’Associazione Quartiere Capizzaglie.

