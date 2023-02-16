Emergenza sisma Turchia-Siria, partiti ieri i primi aiuti offerti dalla Regione Calabria

Sono partiti ieri pomeriggio i primi aiuti offerti dalla Regione Calabria alla popolazione turca e siriana. Su attivazione del Dipartimento Nazionale un container contente un modulo bagno, 1 gruppo elettrogeno, tende e letti è in viaggio verso il porto di Trieste, punto di partenza per gli aiuti italiani.

Bravi i volontari e i funzionari del dipartimento regionale sempre pronti ad aiutare.

