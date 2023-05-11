Il Generale di Corpo d’Armata Riccardo Galletta è stato nominato Vicecomandante Generale dell’Arma dei Carabinieri

La nomina, su proposta del Ministro della Difesa Guido Crosetto, è giunta a seguito dell’odierna riunione del Consiglio dei Ministri. Dal 13 gennaio 2022 il Generale Galletta ricopre l’incarico di Comandante Interregionale Carabinieri “Culquaber” di Sicilia e Calabria con sede a Messina.

 

