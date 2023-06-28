Lamezia, il 29 giugno il servizio di raccolta differenziata verrà effettuato regolarmente

Si comunica alla cittadinanza che per la giornata di giovedì 29 giugno, solennità dei Santi Pietro e Paolo, Patroni della città, il servizio di raccolta differenziata porta a porta verrà effettuato regolarmente.

