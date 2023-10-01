IMG_2303

La lametina Anna Chiara Viola gioca ad “Affari tuoi” su Rai Uno, accetta l’offerta e porta a casa 20mila euro

01 Ott 2023

Questa sera ad “Affari Tuoi” su Rai Uno, condotto da Amadeus, ha giocato la Calabria con la concorrente Anna Chiara Viola, fotografa di Lamezia Terme.

Accompagnata dal marito Carlo, vice brigadiere dell’Arma dei Carabinieri, Anna Chiara tenta di vincere sfidando il “dottore”.

Dopo le diverse offerte e il cambio, Anna Chiara decide di accettare l’offerta di 20.000 euro.

