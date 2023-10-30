395623909 649048840682975 6632094941117781272 N

Lamezia Terme, nel giorno di Ognissanti il servizio di raccolta differenziato non verrà effettuato

30 Ott 2023 Attualità 0 Views

La Lamezia Multiservizi comunica che per la giornata di mercoledì 1 novembre, solennità di Ognissanti, il servizio di raccolta differenziata porta a porta non verrà effettuato. Il servizio riprenderà il 2 novembre secondo calendario.

