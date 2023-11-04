Occhiuto Pres 768x576

4 novembre: Occhiuto, Forze Armate fondamentali per garantire sicurezza e legalità

04 Nov 2023

“Le Forze Armate sono un presidio fondamentale per garantire la sicurezza e la legalità, e rappresentano un vero e proprio pilastro nel nostro sistema democratico.
Oggi, #4novembre, celebriamo la loro Giornata, insieme al Giorno dell’Unità Nazionale.
Viva l’Italia e le Forze Armate”.

Lo scrive su X Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

