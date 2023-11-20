Dsc 4711

Catanzaro, domani celebrazione della “Virgo Fidelis”, Patrona dei Carabinieri, dell’“82° Anniversario della Battaglia di Culqualber” e della “Giornata dell’Orfano”

Martedì, 21 novembre, alle ore 17:30, presso la Basilica Minore di Maria SS. Immacolata, sita in corso “Giuseppe Mazzini” di Catanzaro, sarà officiata una Santa Messa dal Cappellano Militare del Comando Legione Carabinieri Calabria, Don Vincenzo Ruggiero.

Al termine della funzione religiosa, sarà data lettura della motivazione della M.O.V.M. concessa alla Bandiera dell’Arma per il fatto d’armi afferente alla “Battaglia di Culqualber”, rivolgendo un pensiero anche alla “Giornata dell’Orfano”.

