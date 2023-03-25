Lamezia, oggi arrivano nella Chiesa di S. Maria della Grazie le reliquie del Beato Carlo Acutis

25 Mar 2023

Arrivano oggi a Lamezia, nella parrocchia di S. Maria della Grazie le reliquie del Beato Carlo Acutis.

La comunità e celestiale accoglierà le reliquie del giovane beato all’inizio di Via Costabile e da lì in processione di andrà verso la chiesa nella quale, dopo la preghiera del Rosario, sarà celebrata la Santa Messa.

Le reliquie saranno esposte in chiesa finì alle ore 17 del 29 marzo.

