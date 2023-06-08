Lamezia, Corpus Domini, stasera Santa Messa in Cattedrale presieduta dal vescovo e processione

08 Giu 2023 Chiesa 61 Views

Questa sera alle ore 19 in Cattedrale il vescovo della Diocesi di Lamezia, mons. Serafino Parisi, presiede la Santa Messa in occasione della Solennità del Corpus Domini.

Dopo la celebrazione eucaristica si terrà la processione con il SS. Sacramento che si concluderà dinanzi al Santuario di Sant’Antonio da Padova.

