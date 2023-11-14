Vescovo Tv2000 2

Stasera su Tv2000 ospiti della trasmissione “In Cammino” mons. Serafino Parisi, don Fabio Stanizzo e Alessandra Cugnetto

14 Nov 2023 Chiesa 2 Views

OffLab, il progetto contro le povertà educative presentato nei giorni scorsi durante una conferenza stampa sarà al centro della trasmissione televisiva “In Cammino” che, condotta da Enrico Selleri, andrà in onda questa sera dalle ore 19.30 (dopo la Santa Messa) alle ore 19.55.

Ospiti della trasmissione: il Vescovo della Diocesi di Lamezia Terme, monsignor Serafino Parisi; il direttore della Caritas della Diocesi di Lamezia Terme, don Fabio Stanizzo; l’operatrice Caritas, Alessandra Cugnetto.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved
redazione@corrieredilamezia.it