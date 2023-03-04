Il recupero di un corpo nel corso delle ricerche dei dispersi del naufragio del barcone carico di migranti avvenuto ieri sulla spiaggia di Steccato di Cutro, 27 febbraio 2023. ANSA/ ALESSANDRO SGHERRI

Naufragio migranti, trovato a riva il corpo di un bambino

04 Mar 2023 Cronaca, crotone, in evidenza 53 Views

I vigili del fuoco hanno trovato il corpo di un bambino che faceva parte del gruppo di migranti coinvolti nel naufragio di domenica scorsa a Steccato di Cutro.

Il corpo si trovava sulla riva dove, secondo quanto viene ipotizzato, era stato da poco portato dal mare.

Si tratta del 15esimo minore trovato morto. (ANSA).

