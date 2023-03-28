Nel cosentino uomo di 71 anni muore a bordo della sua auto per un malore

28 Mar 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 64 Views

Un uomo di 71 anni è morto a Terranova da Sibari mentre era nella sua auto nel centro cittadino. Per fortuna non sono state coinvolte altre auto poichè, dopo il probabile malore, l’auto dell’uomo (che già andava piano) ha finito la sua corsa sul bordo della strada. Purtroppo non è servito a nulla l’intervento dei soccorsi.

