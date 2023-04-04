Incidente nel cosentino, un morto e un ferito

04 Apr 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 113 Views

A causa di un incidente, al momento si registrano rallentamenti sulla strada statale 283 ‘Delle Terme Luigiane’, in corrispondenza del territorio di San Lorenzo del Vallo, in provincia di Cosenza.

Il sinistro, avvenuto al km 45,430, ha coinvolto due veicoli. Nell’impatto, una persona ha perso la vita ed un’altra è rimasta ferita.

Sul posto sono presenti Anas, le Forze dell’Ordine e l’elisoccorso del 118 per  consentire le operazioni di ripristino e della normale transitabilità appena possibile.

