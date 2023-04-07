Tropea, crolla parte del costone dell’Isola, nessun danno a persone

Nelle prime ore del mattino è crollato parte del costone a picco sul mare del promontorio denominato “Isola di Tropea”, su cui sorge il santuario di Santa Maria: alcuni massi sono franati sulla spiaggia sottostante, le squadre di vigili del fuoco, giunte sul posto alle 8:15, hanno escluso il coinvolgimento di persone, supportati anche dalle immagini delle telecamere di videosorveglianza. Sono attualmente in corso le operazioni di messa in sicurezza dell’area.

