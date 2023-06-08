Incidente stradale a San Giovanni in Fiore, tre feriti

08 Giu 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 73 Views

La strada statale 107 “Silana Crotonese” è provvisoriamente chiusa al traffico a causa di un incidente avvenuto al km 83, in località San Giovanni in Fiore (CS).

Per cause in corso di accertamento, due veicoli sono entrati in collisione e, nell’impatto, tre persone sono rimaste ferite.

Il personale di Anas è sul posto per la gestione della viabilità e per il ripristino della normale circolazione nel più breve tempo possibile.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved