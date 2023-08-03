Lamezia, investito un uomo in via delle Terme

Poco fa un incidente stradale in via delle Terme, subito dopo piazza Fiorentino.

Un uomo di circa 80 anni è stato investito da un’auto. Secondo quanto si apprende le condizioni sono gravi.
Sul posto il 118, gli agenti della Polizia Locale e i Carabinieri.
Il pedone investito è stato trasportato con l’elisoccorso al nosocomio. (Redazione)

Seguiranno aggiornamenti 

