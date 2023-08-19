Sta meglio il bimbo ferito con la fiocina del fucile del sub a Corigliano Rossano

Sta meglio il bambino ferito ieri dalla fiocina di un fucile da sub in località Sant’Irene a Corigliano Rossano.

Secondo quanto si apprende, dopo la rimozione dell’oggetto che lo aveva ferito alla pancia, il bambino è stato trasferito nel reparto di pediatria dell’Annunziata di Cosenza.

