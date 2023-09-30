ambulanza 2

Incidente stradale sulla 107 a Caccuri, muore motociclista

A causa di un incidente, al momento si registrano rallentamenti sulla strada statale 107 “Silana Crotonese” a Caccuri in provincia di Crotone (km 101,400).

Per cause in corso di accertamento, il sinistro ha coinvolto un motoveicolo. Nell’impatto il motociclista ha perso la vita.

Sul posto sono intervenute le squadre Anas, le Forze dell’Ordine e il 118 per la gestione della viabilità e per il ripristino della normale circolazione nel più breve tempo possibile.

