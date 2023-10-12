vigili del fuoco ok

Veicolo in fiamme sulla 280, chiusa provvisoriamente strada in direzione Lamezia

12 Ott 2023 Cronaca 9 Views

La strada statale 280 “Dei Due Mari” è provvisoriamente chiusa al traffico in direzione Lamezia Terme per la presenza di un veicolo in fiamme.

Il veicolo si trova all’altezza del km 25, tra gli svincoli di Settingiano e Marcellinara.

Il personale di Anas è sul posto per la gestione della viabilità e per il ripristino della normale circolazione nel più breve tempo possibile.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved