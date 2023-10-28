4895d06b 9ade 41d2 B875 86d703bd35f2

A Chiaravalle centrale gattino cade in un pozzo di 15 metri, salvato dai vigili del fuoco

28 Ott 2023 Cronaca 0 Views

Squadra dei vigili del fuoco del Comando di Catanzaro distaccamento di Chiaravalle Centrale é intervenuta questa mattina in loc. Tassone nel comune di Chiaravalle per il salvataggio di un gattino caduto all’interno di un pozzo profondo circa 15 metri.

Intervento dei vigili del fuoco è valso a calarsi all’interno del pozzo per raggiungere e recuperare il gattino. Lo stesso in buono stato di salute veniva affidato alla legittima proprietaria.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved
redazione@corrieredilamezia.it