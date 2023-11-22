Polizia Stradale

Pluri incidente sulla A2 tra Lamezia e Pizzo, 10 auto coinvolte e due feriti

22 Nov 2023 Cronaca 70 Views

A causa di un incidente avvenuto sulla A2 ‘Autostrada del Mediterraneo’, al momento si registrano rallentamenti, in direzione nord, in prossimità del  km 327,300 tra gli svincoli di  Pizzo Calabro (VV) e Lamezia Terme (CZ).

Il sinistro sulle cui cause sono in corso accertamenti, ha coinvolto dieci  autovetture causando il ferimento di due persone.

Sul posto sono intervenuti il personale di Anas, il 118 e le Forze dell’Ordine per il ripristino delle normali condizioni di sicurezza nel più breve tempo possibile.

