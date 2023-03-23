Lamezia, domani presentazione del libro “L’amore da dentro” dello scrittore lametino Mauro Vasta

Sarà presentato domani, 24 marzo 2023 alle ore 18 alla Libreria Tavella di Lamezia Terme l’ultima opera dello scrittore lametino Mauro Vasta dal titolo “L’amore da dentro”.  Per l’occasione converserà con l’autore l’assessore comunale Giorgia Gargano, mentre le letture di alcuni passi dell’opera verranno rappresentati da Giancarlo Davoli. Il libro “L’amore da dentro” è una raccolta di due racconti in cui le diverse qualità dell’amore confluiscono nei rispettivi punti finali.

